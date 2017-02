How #FIFA Can do More for African #Football

For years, there has been a cacophonous debate about World Cup slots. Despite the excitement and the flourish with which African nations have enriched the tournament, proposals around World Cup slots to date have been designed to appeal to some confederations and some others have been created to court votes. The same can be said about seats on the EXCO. Even simple matters such as the international timetable is framed around a European short-haul schedule, ignoring the travel times and accessibility that impact Africa and other continents. This must change. It is time not only to imagine a future in which African football dominates on the world stage; it is time to lay the groundwork for it to happen, and nurture it together.