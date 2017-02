Jumia and AXA to Provide Online Insuarance Services

With Rocket Internet’s extensive background in online business models, MTN as leading mobile carrier with its broad African presence, and now the partnership with AXA in insurance products and services, we are in a great position to continue to innovate and connect businesses to the fast growing consumer demand.” "This transaction confirms AXA's long-term commitment towards the African markets and represents another step in our development on the continent. Africa is home to some of the most dynamic and promising insurance markets in the world and our partnership with Africa Internet Group will enable us to accelerate materially our development by having access to their rich customer base and to their state-of-the-art e-commerce technology. Going forward, we aim to enable African consumers to better access insurance solutions to create sustainable financial well-being throughout their lives and those of their dependants", added Denis Duverne, Deputy CEO of AXA. As a result of the transaction, AXA will invest Euro 75 million and own approximately 8% of the capital of AIG. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the closing of the previous investment round, and is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2016