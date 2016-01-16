Scholarship in #UK for #African Students

Loughborough University is delighted to announce full-fee scholarships for international full-time taught postgraduate students who are currently domiciled (permanently living) in Africa.





These will be known as the Loughborough University Graduate School Development Trust Africa Scholarships. The scholarships will cover 100% of the course fees for your chosen postgraduate taught course for one year (replacing any Departmental or Loughborough University scholarships or bursaries you may already have been awarded).





The scholarships are being funded through a combination of generous

external funding and University funds. The University will award a limited number of scholarships and the standards required are very high.





Students will be expected to fund their travel and maintenance costs through other sources. Evidence of maintenance funds must be included in the scholarship application.

Application Process and Eligibility Criteria





For 2014 entry the scholarship application procedure is an open competition. Students may only apply for the scholarship after an offer for a place has been made. Students who are in possession of an offer (conditional or unconditional) of a place on a postgraduate taught course can apply for the scholarship using the application form which can be downloaded below.





The deadline for applications is 30th April 2016.

Applications will be initially shortlisted and the final decision on the awards will be made by a selection panel of senior staff of the University. The selection panel will use the following eligibility criteria when assessing applications:

Currently domiciled (permanently living) in Africa





Evidence of exceptional academic achievement (normally a 1st Class Honours Degree)

Commitment to return to their home country on completion of postgraduate programme

Evidence of the ability and commitment to making a significant contribution to their home country on their return





Full understanding of the costs involved in coming to study and live in the UK

Evidence of strong motivation and initiative to secure funds to cover the remainder of the costs involved





Applicants are advised to spend considerable effort ensuring that this application reaches the selectors in a form that is clear, well presented and which reflects your abilities and motivation.



