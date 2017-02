African Leadership University starts with 180 Students

ALU's curriculum is deliberately designed to train students in critical leadership skills, expose them to the real world of work, and deepen their personal and intellectual growth. In their first year, students undertake what is called the Foundation Core, a programme made of four key courses - Communicating for Impact, Data and Decisions, Projects, and Entrepreneurial Leadership. The courses equip students with fundamental skills essential to success in leadership. These include critical thinking, quantitative reasoning, effective communication, managing complex tasks and providing leadership to teams in the context of complex systems. Each year, students undertake a 4-month internship program at leading organisations in the private and public sector to accelerate their mastery of skills learnt in class.