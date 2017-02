EnergyNet on Africa's Electricity and Energy Infrastructure Sectors

The most notable of these are Blackstone, KKR, the #Abraaj Group and the Carlyle Group, who have invested billions of dollars in pursuit of cornerstone energy projects that will draw directly on the spending power of the consumer. Regions such as the GCC or Africa's own telecoms success demonstrate the scale of the opportunity in countries such as Mozambique, Tanzania, Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal. The key differentiator between Africa and the GCC is that Africa has a local market economy of hundreds of millions of people which, within 20 years, will change the global consumer purchasing map forever.