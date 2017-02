Egypt to Host Africa 2016 Investment Forum

The Forum will be opened by the President of Egypt, H.E. Abdel Fateh #El-Sisi, and a number of African Heads of State are also expected at the forum. Last June, in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, three African regional economic communities, #COMESA, #SADC and the #EAC signed a tripartite agreement creating the biggest free trade area on the continent. The Africa 2016 Forum aims to reflect on the African opportunity, as well as putting to practice the African integration story.

The Forum was initiated - and is spearheaded by

the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development (#EAPD), the development arm of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ambassador Dr. Hazem Fahmy, the Secretary General of the EAPD, is confident that the Forum will help drive the business agenda: "We are launching what we feel will become an important event to help drive more intra-African investment and trade. Egypt is an important partner. We have a number of established groups that have already successfully invested in East and Southern Africa. A number of Egyptian companies in the pharmaceutical and ICT industries can offer expertise and solutions that can be replicated throughout our beloved continent. We also have the needed infrastructure to support them. Lastly, our strategic relationship with a number of countries in the Gulf can help other African countries access international capital. The Africa 2016 Forum will help us better understand the African opportunity and will help ensure that policy makers start putting the mechanics in place to make it easier for investors to access our markets."