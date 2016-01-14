Key Topics and Speakers for the #AIDF Africa Summit Revealed

Over 250 government representatives, UN agencies, NGOs, development banks and private sector companies are gathering on 2-3 February at the United Nations Conference Centre in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for AIDF Africa Summit. The event will focus on how technological innovation and best practices can improve aid delivery and development strategy in East Africa.





The agenda, developed in consultation with key organisations, such as WFP, IRFC, World Vision, #USAID, UNICEF, World Bank, Save the Children, UN Habitat, CRS, FHI360, #Oxfam, Habitat for Humanity International, IRD, features

:





- Opening Keynote Address by H.E. Dr #Nkosazana Dlamini #Zuma, Chairperson of the African Union Commission





- Mobile innovations for humanitarian and development work, moderated by Christopher Hoffman, World Vision International with participation from Dr Sharad Sapra, #UNICEF, Nada El Marji, Inmarsat and Frederic Masse, SAP





- Update on UN Procurement principles and process by Beng Teoh, Consultant, Procurement Unit, United Nations Economic Commission For Africa (#UNECA)





- Humanitarian logistics and supply chain challenges with participation of Rishi Ramrakha, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (#IFRC), Eva Mwai, North Star Alliance and Anne Signe Hørstad, Transparency International Norway





- An update on child and maternal health initiatives and innovations with John Graham, Country Director of Save the Children as panel moderator and Dr Martina Fuchs, Real Medicine Foundation, Brigitte Dacosta, bioMérieux and Lena Wahlhed, HemoCue as participating speakers





- Outlook on WASH innovations and good practice by Manoj Kumar, Country Director, Ethiopia, Plan International, Dr Patrick Marcus, Kaercher #FUTURETECH and Dr Samuel Godfrey, #UNICEF





- Keynote speech on supporting and empowering women by Nardos Bekele-Thomas, Resident Coordinator & Representative of #UNDP, United Nations Kenya





- New Financing and Electronic Payment Models with Lorenz Wild, Mercy Corps and Silvester O. Kobare, #CARE





- #HIV and #AIDS Response in the Post-2015 Development Agenda, including update on rapid testing solutions and improving access to HIV/AIDS prevention and counselling with participation of Miriam Maluwa, #UNAIDS and Julien Pizzuto, Bio-Rad Laboratories





As part of preparations for the upcoming Aid & Development Africa Summit, AIDF has released an infographic that explores humanitarian aid and development in Sub-Saharan Africa. It provides an overview of four key areas - food security, refugees, WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) and mobile for development.





“At AIDF, we believe that cross-sector collaboration and partnerships across regions are key to more effective aid delivery and development strategy in East Africa. The Aid & Development Africa Summit aims to showcase expertise of different global stakeholders and provide an opportunity for knowledge exchange and networking amongst public, private and civil society stakeholders” – says Sonja Ruetzel, Event Director, #AIDF.





The Aid & Development Africa Summit is supported by a wide range of strategic partners including: B Medical Systems, as Gold Sponsor, Bio-Rad and SAP, as Silver Sponsors, Hemocue, as Bronze Sponsor and Inmarsat, Motorola Solutions, NRS International, NRS Relief, TANA Netting, Flexiway Solar Solutions, Danimex, Kärcher Futuretech, bioMérieux, Eutelsat, TURMAKS, The Sure Chill Company, Bullitt Group, Ultimate HELI, Danoffice IT, International Procurement Agency, TATA Motors, Conrico International, LTA Auto, Cargolux, Autoredo, Panhard, AirServ, Renewit, Effigis, Salama Fikira, AfriPads, GE Healthcare and Iridium as Strategic Partners.





About The Aid and International Development Forum (AIDF)

The Aid and International Development Forum (#AIDF) is the world leading forum specialising in disaster relief, resilience, mobile for development, food security and water security.

AIDF unites all stakeholders from government, UN agencies, intergovernmental agencies, NGOs and the private sector by providing a platform for independent debate and knowledge exchange, and for establishing long-lasting partnerships. For over 13 years, AIDF has been committed to improving aid and international development through research and high profile events held at the #UN and government buildings in Asia, Africa, North America and Europe.



