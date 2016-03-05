The International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (icipe), and The MasterCard Foundation today announced a US$10.35 million (approximately 220 million Ethiopian birr) commitment towards creating employment opportunities for young people through beekeeping and silkworm farming.





The five-year project is expected to directly benefit 12,500 unemployed and out-of-school youth, and provide opportunities to an additional 25,000 people involved in the value chain from harvesting, to processing, packaging and marketing honey and raw silk. The announcement was made during a ceremony officiated by His Excellency Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn.



