Saturday, March 05, 2016

Silk and Honey to Benefit #Ethiopian Entrepreneurs

The International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (icipe), and The MasterCard Foundation today announced a US$10.35 million (approximately 220 million Ethiopian birr) commitment towards creating employment opportunities for young people through beekeeping and silkworm farming. 

The five-year project is expected to directly benefit 12,500 unemployed and out-of-school youth, and provide opportunities to an additional 25,000 people involved in the value chain from harvesting, to processing, packaging and marketing honey and raw silk. The announcement was made during a ceremony officiated by His Excellency Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn.

In Ethiopia, the largest honey and beeswax-producing country
Read MORE »

Thursday, February 25, 2016

Petrol Station Business in #Tanzania

We all know Tanzanian oil and gas sector is the industry with amazing opportunities. Unfortunately, only a few have access to information regarding emerging opportunities in the gas sector. And the sad reality is this, people having this information are unwilling to share with others. I wonder why there is restricted information in this sector.

Okay, that is the talk of another day. The topic at hand is how to set up petrol station in Tanzania.

Article explains how to start petrol station with detailed requirements on initial capital needed to start this business, profit potential you make in this business and tips to succeed in this investment.
Read MORE »

Saturday, February 20, 2016

Samsung to Launch Digital Villages in #Africa


Samsung Electronics Africa announced that it will bolster its Corporate Citizenship efforts in Africa in a bid to help the continent achieve its Sustainable Development Goals.

Speaking at the 2016 Samsung Africa Forum, Abey Tau, Corporate Citizenship and Public Affairs Manager, said: “As a global citizen, we felt it was important to use our technology to give back to society. We do this in four ways: by creating new learning opportunities so that young people can enjoy access to better education; by using our technical expertise to develop and provide access to new healthcare solutions; by supporting youth employment through vocational training and skills development; and by reducing our impact on the environment.”

According to the World Bank, Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for
Read MORE »

Friday, February 19, 2016

AY: Hip Hop's Legend in #Tanzania

AY_Zigo_Diamond
AY is arguably one of the most selling brand of Bongo Flava Hip Hop, whose musical success has earned him a host of international shows.

Apart from winning several local and regional music accolades and performing at two MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) festivals, the flamboyant and charismatic artiste has also twice been nominated for Kora and MAMA Awards.

AY, real name Ambwene Allen Yessaya, was born in Mtwara, southern part of Tanzania, on July 5, 1981 and was dubbed by his fans as 'Mzee wa Commercial', meaning a successful artist in the hip hop business.

His growth as an entertainer and a musician began way back in
Read MORE »

Thursday, February 18, 2016

Bahrain eases Visa Process for Africans

Flag of Bahrain
Bahrain has introduced eVisas to visitors from eleven African countries, marking the third phase of the Kingdom's new visa policy.

The new phase allows nationals from Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Cameroon, Gabon, Senegal, Mauritius and Seychelles to obtain their visas online ahead of travel, via the government's eVisa website

The new visa policy was introduced in October 2014 and allowed nationals from over 100 countries to obtain a visa either online ahead of travel, via Bahrain's government eVisa website, or upon arrival.

In April 2015, a second phase was introduced enabling both business
Read MORE »

Friday, February 12, 2016

Flaviana Matata: Beauty Queen turned Entrepreneur

Flaviana Matata
"Modeling is probably the dream of many girls all over the world, but few are willing and ready to dream big," says  Tanzanian fashion model Flaviana Matata.

"For me modeling is not just walking on the catwalk or having my photo taken. In every photo that I take I am selling a product and I have to project a given image," the 29-year-old beauty adds.

Flaviana believes that despite the widespread convention that models should not put themselves or dominate the product, every once in a while comes a model whose look and personality dominate the fashion scene. And she believes she is one of them.

"We have seen supermodels like Naomi Campbell, Cindy
Read MORE »
Subscribe to: Posts (Atom)

Get Business Updates in Your Inbox